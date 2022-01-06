South Africa

Mutilated body dumped in Pretoria dam has been identified

06 January 2022 - 19:20
Zeyn Khan's mutilated body parts have been positively identified as those which had been dumped in the Roodeplaat Dam last month.
Zeyn Khan's mutilated body parts have been positively identified as those which had been dumped in the Roodeplaat Dam last month.
Image: roodeplaat-reserve.co.za/

The body parts found in the Roodeplaat Dam on December 28 have been identified as belonging to 43-year-old Zeyn Khan, police said on Thursday.  

Khan, a businessman from Lenasia, was reported missing a month earlier on November 28 after his vehicle was found abandoned in Eldorado Park.

TimesLIVE reported how a group of Pretoria fishermen and campers made a grisly discovery when they spotted a motorist they believe was dumping the frozen and mutilated torso of a man into the Roodeplaat Dam.

The body, which was wrapped in clingwrap and whose limbs and head had been chopped off, was found on Monday night moments after the motorist stopped on a bridge crossing the Edendale River.

Zeyn Khan's mutilated body parts have been positively identified as those which had been dumped in the Roodeplaat Dam last month, after he was reported missing in November.
Zeyn Khan's mutilated body parts have been positively identified as those which had been dumped in the Roodeplaat Dam last month, after he was reported missing in November.
Image: Supplied

Police spokesperson Lt Col Robert Netshiunda said the police's victim identification centre (VIC) was able to identify Khan through DNA analysis. 

He said police divers responded to reports by a group of people who were fishing and claimed to have heard the sound of a vehicle and immediately thereafter heard what sounded like an object being thrust into the water. "The divers recovered the mutilated body of a man whose identity is now confirmed as Mr Zeyn Khan."

Netshiunda said the kidnapping and murder of Khan remained under investigation.

"Members of the public are encouraged to continue to work closely with the SAPS and report all suspicious and criminal persons and activities by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or alternatively by giving tip-offs on the MySAPS app that can be downloaded on to any smartphone."

TimesLIVE

Family unhappy as mutilated Nosicelo’s killer gets 25 years

The Mtebeni family will meet to discuss ways to challenge the sentence meted out to their daughter Nosicelo’s killer.
News
1 month ago

‘I wish they never see the light of day,’ says mother of Gabisile Shabane, who was murdered for her body parts

As the high court sitting in Middelburg was on Thursday expected to sentence the three men convicted of the murder of Gabisile Shabane-  a ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC T-shirt and Janusz Waluś placards found in parliament arson suspect’s ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers South Africa
  3. Back to school — here are the dates for coastal and inland provinces South Africa
  4. From Mzwanele Manyi to Malusi Gigaba — 6 people implicated in the state capture ... South Africa
  5. Stay clear of the beach: Durban North beaches closed after substance found in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest