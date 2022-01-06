Mutilated body dumped in Pretoria dam has been identified

The body parts found in the Roodeplaat Dam on December 28 have been identified as belonging to 43-year-old Zeyn Khan, police said on Thursday.

Khan, a businessman from Lenasia, was reported missing a month earlier on November 28 after his vehicle was found abandoned in Eldorado Park.

TimesLIVE reported how a group of Pretoria fishermen and campers made a grisly discovery when they spotted a motorist they believe was dumping the frozen and mutilated torso of a man into the Roodeplaat Dam.

The body, which was wrapped in clingwrap and whose limbs and head had been chopped off, was found on Monday night moments after the motorist stopped on a bridge crossing the Edendale River.