National Assembly ‘arsonist’ is being framed, says woman who fed him outside parliament

A Mitchells Plain mother who feeds homeless people in Cape Town’s CBD believes the man accused of setting the National Assembly on fire is being framed.

Venetia Orgill feeds the destitute on Thursday evenings behind parliament.

Orgill said Zandile Christmas Mafe, who is facing a litany of charges including arson and theft, was among the homeless she fed.

She described Mafe as mentally challenged and vowed to wear chains and protest outside the Cape Town magistrate’s court when he appears there on Tuesday.

“I have been feeding the homeless behind parliament for a number of years,” she said.