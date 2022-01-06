SA hits 3.5-million confirmed Covid-19 cases after 9,860 recorded in 24 hours

SA passed the 3.5-million mark for confirmed Covid-19 cases, latest data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) showed.

According to the NICD, there were 9,860 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 3,504,554.

The first Covid-19 case recorded in SA was on March 5 2020.

However, there were more than 550 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours — though the health department described this as being because of backlogged data.

“The department of health has today recorded over 500 Covid-19 deaths due to [an] audit exercise conducted by provinces across the country to address a backlog of Covid-19 mortality and new cases.

“Out of 551 deaths recorded today, only 45 have occurred in the past 48 hours. Provinces like the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal account for 476 historical combined deaths in patients with documented Sars-CoV-2 infection.

“The identification of these historic deaths is part of the process to align the provincial death line list with excess deaths,” the department said.