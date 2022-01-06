Soweto’s young cyclists show their mettle

The academy started without many resources or much equipment, but its vision has always been clear. Kgano and his friends had begun cycling a short while back and wanted to share what they had learnt from the sport by training and developing children from Diepkloof and other parts of Soweto.

During its formative years, some founding members were despondent at the slow progress and left the academy.

Cycling is a sport that requires patience, tactical acumen, endurance, focus and a constant reshuffling of plans. Kgano and his colleagues applied those principles to help the academy survive the trying times and go on to become an institution.

“Coaches Lebo and Swazi have been there all the way,” says Kgano, referring to Lebogang Matona and Swazi Ncala, who are among the founding members.

“I remember that I had to sell some of my assets. The coaches also chipped in with what they could, and we clubbed together to buy some equipment. Some of the things we got were not new, but they made do.

“We are trying the best we can because it is all about the development of these kids. Even my family has helped, they have been immense with the support because it is our home that we use as the base of our operations.”