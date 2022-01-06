Stay clear of the beach: Durban North beaches closed after substance found in waters

eThekwini has temporarily closed the North, Bay, Battery, Country Club 1 & 2, eThekwini and Laguna beaches due to a discharge of “very abnormal” murky water from the uMgeni river.

According to a city statement on Thursday, the closure means bathing and any sporting activities are prohibited until further notice.

eThekwini is currently conducting tests. The outcome will determine its next course of action.

The public has been notified to await further communication before returning to the beaches.

TimesLIVE