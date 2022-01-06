‘Where is crime intelligence and state security?’- SA concerned after ConCourt ‘attack’

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola condemned the attack.

“The site of the Constitutional Court is a historical landmark as it represents out struggle for freedom. It was specifically designed to reflect the values of our new constitutional democracy and Nelson Mandela himself called the building the beacon of light, a symbol of hope and celebration.”

Lamola said it was an attack on democracy.

This is the latest of several incidents at state facilities.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire at parliament that started in the early hours of Sunday morning. The fire lasted for almost three days and destroyed the National Assembly building, among others.

Zandile Mafe, 49, is in police custody in connection with the incident.

According to Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape, Mafe was also charged with possession of an explosive device in addition to charges of housebreaking, theft and arson and further charges under the National Key Points Act.

The state also alleged Mafe stole laptops, crockery and documents from parliament. However, his lawyer Luvuyo Godla denied this.

Here is a glimpse into the reactions on the attack at the Constitutional Court: