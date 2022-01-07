South Africa

9,200 Covid-19 cases, 140 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours: NICD

07 January 2022 - 19:15 By TimesLIVE
A sign is seen at the entrance of a pharmacy in Miami, Florida, on January 5 2022.
A sign is seen at the entrance of a pharmacy in Miami, Florida, on January 5 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Marco Bello

SA recorded 9,260 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.

Of the new cases, most were in the Western Cape (2,435), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (2,303) and Gauteng (1,813).

This means that there have been 3,513,813 confirmed cases to date.

The NICD, using health department data, also reported 140 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing total fatalities to 92,252 to date.

There have also been 361 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 8,807 people are in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE

Africa CDC says severe lockdowns no longer tool to contain Covid-19

Africa's top public health official said on Thursday that severe lockdowns were no longer the best way to contain Covid-19, praising SA for adopting ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa insists he left ANCWL event due to flouting of Covid-19 protocols

Speaking for the first time since the incident, President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that he abruptly left an ANC Women's League event on Thursday ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Gabon captain Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Afcon

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Cameroon on Thursday, threatening his participation at the Africa ...
Sport
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC T-shirt and Janusz Waluś placards found in parliament arson suspect’s ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Zandile Christmas Mafe's arrest South Africa
  3. Stay clear of the beach: Durban North beaches closed after substance found in ... South Africa
  4. From Mzwanele Manyi to Malusi Gigaba — 6 people implicated in the state capture ... South Africa
  5. Back to school — here are the dates for coastal and inland provinces South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest