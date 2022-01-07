South Africa

Almost all Gauteng Grade 1 and 8 online applicants have been placed

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
07 January 2022 - 19:16
The Gauteng education department says it is left with the task of ensuring that 1,465 applicants in Gauteng schools who remain unplaced are accommodated in due course. The department says 276,564 Grade 1 and 8 online admissions applicants have been successfully placed.
The Gauteng education department says it is left with the task of ensuring that 1,465 applicants in Gauteng schools who remain unplaced are accommodated in due course. The department says 276,564 Grade 1 and 8 online admissions applicants have been successfully placed.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The Gauteng education department announced on Friday that 276,564 Grade 1 and 8 online applicants have been successfully placed.

 The department said it had also identified more than 17,000 applicants who did not submit all the necessary supporting documents to their applied schools or upload them on the system during the allocated period.

 It said these are deemed unsuccessful applications.

 “However, the system is open for them to upload and choose available schools,” the department said in a statement.

The department said officials were now implementing means of providing the necessary support to schools to ensure that the 1,465 applicants who remain unplaced are accommodated in due course.

 The department said it is investing in more classrooms to deal with placements in high-pressure districts.

“We have transferred over R240m to schools for the construction of classrooms. These funds will enable the construction of 229 classrooms in identified primary schools and 270 classrooms in identified high schools,” the department said.

 TimesLIVE

Eastern Cape school tells pupils to provide pregnancy, drug test results

A top-performing school in the Eastern Cape has asked its pupils to bring drug and pregnancy test results when they arrive for their first day back.
News
2 days ago

Only one matric script missing after storm rips off marking centre roof

Only one out of 24,519 matric exam scripts is missing after a storm ripped the roof off a Free State high school being used as a marking centre.
News
2 weeks ago

Twenty-three matric exam markers test positive for Covid-19 in Limpopo

A total of 23 matric markers in Limpopo, including 13 who were based at the Northern Academy Secondary School in Polokwane, have been sent home after ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC T-shirt and Janusz Waluś placards found in parliament arson suspect’s ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Zandile Christmas Mafe's arrest South Africa
  3. Stay clear of the beach: Durban North beaches closed after substance found in ... South Africa
  4. From Mzwanele Manyi to Malusi Gigaba — 6 people implicated in the state capture ... South Africa
  5. Back to school — here are the dates for coastal and inland provinces South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest