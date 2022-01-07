COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Severe lockdowns no longer best: Africa health chief
January 06 2022 - 06:43
China sees Covid-19 cases across country, even after Xi’an’s drop
China’s delta variant-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak isn’t showing signs of easing, with cases now cropping up elsewhere in the country and technology hub Shenzhen on high alert, despite a drop-off in the latest epicentre Xi’an.
January 06 2022 - 06:30
Chicago public schools cancel classes again in Covid-19 teacher walkout
Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest US education district, canceled classes for a second day on Thursday amid a walkout by teachers demanding tougher Covid-19 protection measures, although city officials insisted schools are safe.
The stalemate, idling some 340,000 students, came after the teachers' union voted to reinstate virtual instruction and pushed for more rigorous safety protocols, including wider testing, citing the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant in recent weeks.
While most US public school districts have reopened their campuses for the new year, education systems in some major cities, including Atlanta, Milwaukee and Detroit, have opted for online learning or delayed back-to-classroom plans due to staff shortages and Omicron concerns.
The United States as a whole reported nearly 700,000 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, the third-highest total yet recorded, just two days after Monday's record tally of almost 1 million cases.
In addition to disrupting schools, the surge has affected air travel, live entertainment and courts and other workplaces, while severely straining healthcare systems around the country.
Experts say Omicron, while more highly contagious, appears less likely to cause severe illness and death than previous variants. But the sheer volume of new cases has driven Covid-19 hospitalizations sharply higher even as more medical workers are being sidelined by the illness.
Reuters
January 06 2022 - 06:15
India's new Covid-19 cases hit seven-month high of 117,100
India reported 117,100 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the most since early June, as the Omicron variant overtakes Delta in the cities.
The health ministry also reported 302 new deaths, taking the total to 483,178. Total infections stand at 35.23 million.
Reuters
January 06 2022 - 06:00
Severe lockdowns no longer best: Africa health chief
John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, has said severe lockdowns are no longer the best way to contain Covid-19
