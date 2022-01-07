Garden worker nabbed for 'strangling employer with extension cord'

A Pietermaritzburg garden worker has been arrested after allegedly strangling his elderly employer with an extension cord and stealing her possessions.

The body of 62-year-old Sharon-Lee Deetlets was found last Thursday in the bedroom of her Prestbury home with bruises and strangulation marks on her neck.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Deetlets’ home was ransacked and speakers, two cellphones and a DVD player were missing.

“A case of robbery and murder was opened for investigation by Prestbury police.

“On Monday January 3, Prestbury police officers received information about the suspect and proceeded to the Hilton area.

“On their arrival police officers found Douglas Mataula, 35, who was employed by the deceased as her gardener, in possession of the missing belongings and he was immediately arrested.”

Mataula appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

He is expected to apply for bail on January 12.

