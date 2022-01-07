South Africa

KZN south coast beach remains closed after sewage spill

07 January 2022 - 10:42
Uvongo Beach on the KZN south coast remains closed after a sewage spill last week. File image.
Uvongo Beach on the KZN south coast remains closed after a sewage spill last week. File image.
Image: Zulu.org.za

A week after a sewage spill contaminated the water at Uvongo Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, it remains closed to the public despite a drop in toxicity levels.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs said in a statement that the popular beach would reopen once water quality results reflected acceptable readings.

A water sampling test was conducted on Thursday and results are expected on Friday.

“The beach was closed on December 30 after a spill contaminated the sea water as a result of damage to two sewage pump stations at the Masinenge low-cost housing project.

“The E.coli toxicity levels remain above the permissible threshold of 500. However, the latest results, especially for the sea and lagoon, are showing a substantial decrease in the water pollution.

“Results from the tests conducted on Wednesday show that the E.coli reading for Uvongo River, below the Masinenge impact point, was 5,700. Uvongo lagoon was showing a reading of 2,700, down from 8,700, while the sea was at 1,000, down from 5,900.

“A multidepartmental team that has been on the ground since the incident occurred has reported that there is no further spillage visible on site and repair work to the pumps is progressing satisfactorily,” the department said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Durban beaches reopen as tests show harmless hyacinths caused murky water

Hyacinth plants caused the temporary closure of some of Durban's beaches on Wednesday, says the eThekwini municipality.
News
22 hours ago

'No end in sight' to Vaal River sewage problem, environmental group says

Broken promises, a lack of political will and a desperate shortage of government money mean there is little hope the Vaal River's sewage pollution ...
News
3 days ago

UPL may dispose of polluted water from July riots chemical spill into sea via water works

Fedhasa in KwaZulu-Natal is concerned about chemical company UPL SA's plan to release polluted water into the sea through a municipal facility.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC T-shirt and Janusz Waluś placards found in parliament arson suspect’s ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Zandile Christmas Mafe's arrest South Africa
  3. Stay clear of the beach: Durban North beaches closed after substance found in ... South Africa
  4. From Mzwanele Manyi to Malusi Gigaba — 6 people implicated in the state capture ... South Africa
  5. Back to school — here are the dates for coastal and inland provinces South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest