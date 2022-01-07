Mauritius lifts travel ban on SA and neighbouring countries

The Covid-19 travel ban imposed by Mauritius on SA, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia is being lifted on Friday.

“We are very pleased that South Africans can once again travel to Mauritius,” said Arvind Bundhun, director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

“Covid-19 has placed significant pressure on all nations to do the right thing and we thank South Africans and the SA travel industry for their patience.”

The ban has had dire consequences for the travel and tourism industries of both Mauritius and SA — the latter typically sending about 120,000 travellers to the island each year, reported The Sunday Times.

Mauritius had initially extended its ban on travel from Southern African countries until January 31, despite the presence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant on the Indian Ocean island.