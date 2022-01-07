Military has 2,700 troops deployed to help police until March at cost of R233m

Soldiers deployed just ahead of the festive season to help police combat crime will keep their boots on the ground until March at a cost of R233m.

Parliament confirmed on Friday it had received correspondence from President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the deployment of 2,700 members of the military for service in the “prevention and combating of crime and preservation of law and order within the country”.

“The expected expenditure to be incurred for this employment amounts to R233,296,240. The deployment was effective from December 18 2021 to March 18 2022.”

Soldiers were deployed to monitor toll roads and toll gates over the festive season.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Col Ronald Maseko said troops were deployed in a supportive role to assist police.

SA National Defence Union spokesperson Pikkie Greef said the deployment was possibly to support the extended state of national disaster.

The police could not confirm where the troops would be deployed in the coming weeks.

TimesLIVE