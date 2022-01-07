More than 1,500 people sign Mmusi Maimane's petition to end 30% pass mark for matrics

More than 1,500 signatures have been garnered by One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's petition to end the 30% matric pass mark.

The petition reached its initial goal of 1,500 signatures within hours of its launch on Thursday,

According to Maimane, a 30% pass mark hurts pupils, the education system and the economy in the long run.

“With SA top of the youth unemployment crisis globally, the continued matric pass mark requirement of just 30% cannot continue a day longer,” he said.

“A 30% pass mark undermines the intellect of SA’s youth and allows for obfuscation of the basic education crisis, education leaders to escape accountabilities and the entrenchment of mediocrity and low expectations.”

Maimane called on basic education minister Angie Motshekga to increase the matric pass mark to 50%.