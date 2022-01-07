POLL | Do you believe the fire at parliament is related to the July unrest?

The fire at parliament has left many speculating over a possible link to the July unrest that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year.

The New Assembly building and parts of the Old Assembly building were destroyed by the blaze. The fire started in the early hours of Sunday morning and was contained on Wednesday after flaring up again on Monday.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told journalists on Wednesday she could not speculate on whether the incident could be linked to last year's unrest.

“ When this sort of thing happens, you sit down and do an analysis. There is nothing as dangerous as coming to a conclusion which is not informed by a proper analysis by those trained to do so,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

She said she would wait for experts to make a pronouncement.