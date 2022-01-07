Report reveals slip-ups and faulty equipment fuelled fire in parliament

An incident report based on observations by fire safety officers paints a disturbing picture of slip-ups and equipment failure during the blaze that gutted parts of the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town.

Sprinklers which did not activate when the fire broke out on Sunday were last serviced in 2017. The first aid equipment was outdated and emergency staircases were poorly ventilated. The fire alarm only went off when firefighters were already on the scene.

The report titled “Fire at Parliamentary Complex” and dated January 4 is based on observations made during the blaze by firefighters. The disclaimer reads: “Please note this is not an official report on the incident. It is for information purposes and provides the observations of city fire safety officers who worked on the scene.”

The 22-page report features observations by divisional commander Wayne Visser, who did a “brief check of fire suppression equipment and related fire safety matters at the Old Assembly parliament building site”.

“The external fire hydrants were well marked and maintained, adequate access provided,” reported Visser.