South Africa

SA government extends Zimbabwean exemption permit by 12 months

07 January 2022 - 14:22
Zimbabweans have until December 31 to obtain other visas to legally remain in SA. Stock image.
Zimbabweans have until December 31 to obtain other visas to legally remain in SA. Stock image.
Image: 123RF / Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting

The government has extended the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) granted to Zimbabwean nationals to the end of this year. 

This is despite home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi recently denying that the government would extend the grace period for Zimbabweans working in the country to migrate to other visas before the December 31 2021 deadline. 

On Thursday the cabinet said it had decided to grant the grace period.

“During this period the holders of this permit should apply for other permits appropriate to their particular status or situation. This decision was motivated by our desire to ensure eligible Zimbabweans can regularise their stay in SA. We appeal to the holders of this permit to use the 12 months to regularise their status in SA.”

Motsoaledi signed off the extension two days before the deadline on December 29. It was published in a government notice on Friday. 

It will essentially allow Zimbabweans a further 12 months (until December 31 2022) to obtain other visas to legally remain in SA.

Nearly 180,000 Zimbabweans hold the permit, first issued in 2009, which saw them excluded from requirements of the immigration and refugee acts. 

Motsoaledi previously said the ZEP was put in place to deal with a large influx of Zimbabweans who came to SA in the democratic dispensation. The hope was that once the political situation under then president Robert Mugabe improved, many would return home.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Court dismisses urgent application by permit-holding Zimbabweans for visas

But litigation over home affairs decision far from over, says Motsoaledi.
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | SA should give ZEP holders more time to submit applications

It also remains to be seen whether home affairs will be able to cope with the paperwork
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

SA's decision not to extend exemption permits leaves Zimbabweans 'facing precarious future'

The South African government's decision to do away with Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs) for thousands of people has been met with criticism.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC T-shirt and Janusz Waluś placards found in parliament arson suspect’s ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Zandile Christmas Mafe's arrest South Africa
  3. Stay clear of the beach: Durban North beaches closed after substance found in ... South Africa
  4. From Mzwanele Manyi to Malusi Gigaba — 6 people implicated in the state capture ... South Africa
  5. Back to school — here are the dates for coastal and inland provinces South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest