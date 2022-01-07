WATCH | ConCourt hammer attack case postponed to March 25
Paul Makaula appeared in the Hillbrow magistrate’s court on Friday for allegedly breaking windows at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg with a hammer, causing about R50,000 in damage.
He was on parole for a murder committed in 2010.
The 36-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and charged with malicious damage to property. He has been remanded in custody and the case was postponed to March 25 for further investigation.
On Wednesday national police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said police were called in the morning after a man was found breaking the windows.
When officers arrived, the man was busy with his attack. Netshiunda said he did not stop smashing the windows until police fired a warning shot.
The case was postponed to 25 March for further investigation.— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) January 7, 2022
The man's name is Paul Makaula. @IamAlexSweet @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/paKaJmmSsY
Timeslive @IamAlexSweet explains what happened in court in the brief appearance of Paul Makaula in the #ConcourtDamage case. The 36-year-old has a previous murder conviction according to the NPA and is out on parole. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/q80asXmsK7— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) January 7, 2022
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.