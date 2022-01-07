WATCH | ConCourt hammer attack case postponed to March 25

Paul Makaula appeared in the Hillbrow magistrate’s court on Friday for allegedly breaking windows at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg with a hammer, causing about R50,000 in damage.

He was on parole for a murder committed in 2010.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and charged with malicious damage to property. He has been remanded in custody and the case was postponed to March 25 for further investigation.

On Wednesday national police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said police were called in the morning after a man was found breaking the windows.

When officers arrived, the man was busy with his attack. Netshiunda said he did not stop smashing the windows until police fired a warning shot.