South Africa

WATCH | ConCourt hammer attack case postponed to March 25

07 January 2022 - 13:08
Paul Makaula was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Hillbrow magistrate's court in connection with the attack on the Constitutional Court.
Paul Makaula was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Hillbrow magistrate's court in connection with the attack on the Constitutional Court.
Image: Alex Patrick

Paul Makaula appeared in the Hillbrow magistrate’s court on Friday for allegedly breaking windows at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg with a hammer, causing about R50,000 in damage.

He was on parole for a murder committed in 2010.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and charged with malicious damage to property. He has been remanded in custody and the case was postponed to March 25 for further investigation.

On Wednesday national police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said police were called in the morning after a man was found breaking the windows.

When officers arrived, the man was busy with his attack. Netshiunda said he did not stop smashing the windows until police fired a warning shot.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | ConCourt hammer attack suspect is a convicted murderer

The man arrested for breaking the windows at the Constitutional Court with a hammer on Wednesday was a parolee with a 2010 murder conviction.
News
4 hours ago

Parliament fire, ConCourt attack linked to July unrest: Blade Nzimande

"We can’t relax when we can see the counter-revolution coming. It's like an oncoming train," the SACP general-secretary said.
Politics
18 hours ago

Police fire warning shot to stop man smashing Constitutional Court windows

A man was arrested on Wednesday morning for using a hammer to smash the windows of the ConCourt in Johannesburg.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC T-shirt and Janusz Waluś placards found in parliament arson suspect’s ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Zandile Christmas Mafe's arrest South Africa
  3. Stay clear of the beach: Durban North beaches closed after substance found in ... South Africa
  4. From Mzwanele Manyi to Malusi Gigaba — 6 people implicated in the state capture ... South Africa
  5. Back to school — here are the dates for coastal and inland provinces South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest