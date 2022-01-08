COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Dutch scream and smash to vent Covid rage
January 08 2022 - 10:50
Dutch scream and smash to vent Covid rage
How do you deal with Covid frustration? Some in the Netherlands are wrecking cars and screaming to vent their rage
January 08 2022 - 10:47
Omicron pushes US hospitalizations toward record high
Covid-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. are on the verge of a new record high as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections.
January 08 2022 - 10:16
US forces in South Korea raise Covid-19 alert amid record infections
US Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682.
The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. US forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.
In neighbouring Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the government would tighten curbs in three regions that host US military bases to stem a Covid-19 surge that some officials have said the bases have helped fuel.
January 08 2022 - 10:10
Djokovic prepares Australian visa challenge as vaccine furore mounts
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic kept a low profile in his third day in Australian immigration detention on Saturday, as a blame game between Australian authorities over handling of Covid-19 vaccine exemptions gathered steam.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 45,843 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 9,260 new cases, representing a 20.2% positivity rate. A further 140 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,252 to date. See more here: https://t.co/hZwIdXTI3g pic.twitter.com/tMVmvGajCQ— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 7, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.