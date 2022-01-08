COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Dutch scream and smash to vent Covid rage

January 08 2022 - 10:16

US forces in South Korea raise Covid-19 alert amid record infections

US Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682.

The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. US forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.

In neighbouring Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the government would tighten curbs in three regions that host US military bases to stem a Covid-19 surge that some officials have said the bases have helped fuel.