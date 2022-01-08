South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Dutch scream and smash to vent Covid rage

08 January 2022 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
Labourers stand and sit in front of the closed shops at a wholesale market after authorities in the capital ordered a weekend curfew, following the rise in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 8, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

January 08 2022 - 10:50

Dutch scream and smash to vent Covid rage

How do you deal with Covid frustration? Some in the Netherlands are wrecking cars and screaming to vent their rage

January 08 2022 - 10:47

Omicron pushes US hospitalizations toward record high

Covid-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. are on the verge of a new record high as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections.

January 08 2022 - 10:16

US forces in South Korea raise Covid-19 alert amid record infections

US Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682.

The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. US forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.

In neighbouring Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the government would tighten curbs in three regions that host US military bases to stem a Covid-19 surge that some officials have said the bases have helped fuel.

January 08 2022 - 10:10

Djokovic prepares Australian visa challenge as vaccine furore mounts

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic kept a low profile in his third day in Australian immigration detention on Saturday, as a blame game between Australian authorities over handling of Covid-19 vaccine exemptions gathered steam.

