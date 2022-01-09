COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 7,759 new cases reported in SA over the past 24 hours
January 09 2022 -09:00
Restrictions imposed in several states in India as Covid-19 cases rise
India reported 159,632 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the country, nudging several state governments to impose fresh restrictions.
India's richest state, Maharashtra, said on Saturday it would close swimming pools and gyms from Monday while schools and colleges have been closed till Feb 15 after daily cases in the state jumped to over 41,000.
The state government has said only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into private offices while limiting the capacity to 50% of the total workforce.
In the neighbouring state of Gujarat, authorities have extended night curfew hours and cancelled leave for all healthcare personnel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation later on Sunday, according to government sources.
The health ministry reported 327 new deaths, taking the official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 483,790. Total infections stand at 35.52 million.
Reuters
January 09 2022 -08:45
Australia's New South Wales marks its highest Covid-19 death count
Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths on Saturday as the Omicron variant sweeps the country and lawmakers face pressure to close widening supply chain gaps.
The home to Sydney and a third of Australia's 25 million people reported 16 deaths from the coronavirus in the previous day. New South Wales reported 30,062 new infections, near record levels.
The second-largest state, Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open tennis tournament this month, reported 44,155 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths.
The country reported just under 100,000 cases overall, down from a record 116,025 the previous day, but still surpassing most previous peaks. Total deaths for the day were 36.With the surge bringing a rush for government-funded pop-up testing clinics, the authorities have shifted their messaging and urged people to instead take rapid antigen tests at home, then report positive results to their doctor, who enters it into a database.
Authorities are calling for calm amid reports of bare supermarket shelves as people stay home to avoid infection and delivery personnel self-isolate due to virus exposure.
"We have seen very low rates of significant illness," federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters. "It is the workforce furloughing which remains the principal challenge at this point in time."
The government and its health advisers have cut mandatory isolation times for close contacts and narrowed the definition of close contacts but were still reviewing the rules for furloughing workers, Hunt said.
Australia meanwhile plans to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 on Monday. Most states said they would begin the new school year as scheduled at the end of January but Queensland, the third most populous state, said it would postpone the return to school by two weeks to give children time to be vaccinated.
Despite the outbreak, political leaders have cited Australia's high vaccination rate - more than 90% of people over 16 are fully vaccinated - to justify a reopening plan. But several states in recent days have postponed non-urgent elective surgery to clear hospital beds for Covid-19 patients and reintroduced mask mandates.
New South Wales, which emerged from more than 100 days of lockdown late last year, has reinstated a ban on dancing and drinking while standing up in bars.
Reuters
January 09 2022 -08:30
Hong Kong economy to be hit by Omicron wave, finance chief says
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan expects the city’s economy to take a hit as a fifth wave of coronavirus infections sparked by the omicron variant takes hold.
The government has yet to give economic forecasts for 2022, which is expected during Chan’s annual budget speech in February, but he said in his blog post on Sunday that he will also take into account the global pandemic, supply-chain bottlenecks and changes in monetary policies by western central banks in making his predictions.
Economists at Morgan Stanley and Bloomberg Economics have already cut their economic growth forecasts for Hong Kong, citing the delayed reopening of borders with China amid the omicron wave.
Bloomberg
January 09 2022 -08:00
Citigroup to enforce 'no jab, no job' policy
Citigroup will begin enforcing a ‘no jab, no job’ policy as of Jan. 14, making it the first major Wall Street institution to implement a strict Covid-19 vaccine mandate
January 09 2022 -07:00
Omicron less likely to cause severe illness, studies show
The latest variant of the coronavirus is likely to infect lung tissue than previous strains, based on hospital admissions in SA and research on animals
January 09 2022 -06:00
Stellenbosch researchers may have figured out what causes long Covid
A Stellenbosch University professor and her team may have cracked the mystery of what causes long Covid, which has hit up to 100-million people globally.
A study by professor Resia Pretorius, the head of physiological sciences, found that an overload of inflammatory molecules trapped inside microscopic blood clots could cause of some of long Covid’s symptoms.
Results of the research — using plasma samples from healthy individuals, those with type 2 diabetes, acute Covid and long Covid — have been published the journal Bioscience Reports.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), women and health-care workers appear to face the highest risk of long Covid, and the organisation has urged scientists to make understanding the condition a priority.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 40,882 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 7,759 new cases, representing a 19.0% positivity rate. A further 119 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,371 to date. See more here: https://t.co/vfCnOEZwsK pic.twitter.com/2gfEaKTf0k— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 8, 2022
