South Africa

Geotechnical specialists called in as left lane of N1 highway closed due to sinkhole

09 January 2022 - 15:55
One lane of the N1 in Gauteng has been closed after a sinkhole formed in recent heavy rain. File photo.
One lane of the N1 in Gauteng has been closed after a sinkhole formed in recent heavy rain. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The SA National Roads Agency has closed the left lane on the N1 South just before Botha Avenue in Centurion as a precautionary measure after a sinkhole formed at the weekend. 

According to Sanral, recent heavy rains in Gauteng led to the formation of the sinkhole. 

Sanral said its team of engineers and a routine road maintenance contractor were assessing the situation to develop and implement a mitigation plan.

“We have also called in the expertise of geotechnical specialists to assist with the assessment,” said Progress Hlahla, Sanral northern region manager.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Tshwane Metro Police Isaac Mahamba said traffic flow has been affected by the lane closure but they are monitoring the situation and expect the road to be open soon. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Heavy traffic continues as flood of holidaymakers make their way home

Busy conditions continued on SA's roads on Monday as holidaymakers made their way home.
News
6 days ago

Roadworks to look out for during the festive season

The SA National Roads Agency has cautioned motorists about roadworks during the festive season.
News
3 weeks ago

BMW driver arrested after clocking 216km/h on N4 near Pretoria

Gauteng traffic police arrested a BMW driver travelling at 216km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N4 near Pretoria on Wednesday night.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Pothole becomes ‘swimming pool’ South Africa
  2. Klipspruit Road closures as JRA repairs sinkhole South Africa
  3. 'It's nonsensical. What must I vote for?': sinkholes swallow hope on the West ... Politics

Most read

  1. Six Durban beaches closed after 'high levels of E-coli' found in sea water South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Zandile Christmas Mafe's arrest South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  4. SA government extends Zimbabwean exemption permit by 12 months South Africa
  5. Other cases the grouping that tried to block the state capture report has been ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech