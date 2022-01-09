Here’s who you think should be held responsible for the parliament fire

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on who they think should be held responsible for the fire that broke out in parliament last Sunday.

The blaze was brought under control but flared up again on Monday. It was brought under control on Tuesday.

300 firefighters, working shifts, and more than 60 fire engines attended to the blaze over the two days.

The fire led to questions about safety and security protocols at parliament, with many saying it is National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's responsibility to ensure that parliament is safe.

When this was put to her, Mapisa-Nqakula refused to take responsibility.

“I am not responsible for any dropping of the ball in terms of security in parliament. If anything, the report I have received from the secretary of parliament is to the effect that the cameras of parliament were all working,” she said, dismissing earlier reports about the cameras not working.

Mapisa-Nqakula added the department of public works also assured her the cameras were working at the time of the incident.

Others claimed the department of public works should be made to answer for any issues with safety and security.

Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, from Khayelitsha appeared at the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

He faces five charges including housebreaking and theft for allegedly stealing laptops, crockery and documents from parliament.

He also faces two charges of arson for allegedly setting the National Assembly building on fire and a charge of contravening the Explosives Act. The case was postponed to January 11 for bail information and further investigation.

TimesLIVE asked readers who they think should be held responsible for the blaze.

35% said public works minister Patricia de Lille. 30% said Mapisa-Nqakula.

17% said Mafe should be held responsible, while 12% said it was no-one's fault. 6% said former speaker Thandi Modise was to blame.