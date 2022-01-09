Tributes pour in for heroic East London policeman killed while saving lives during floods

It was reported on Sunday that Marx’s safety line snapped at the Horse Shoe Valley Causeway in the Nahon River.

Marx was previously honoured for his bravery by then-president Jacob Zuma after he saved a young boy from drowning in a stormwater drain.

East London was met with heavy rainfall on Saturday. Several areas including Mdantsane and Duncan Village were affected by the rain.

The death toll from the floods currently stands at seven.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the incident to the Dispatch on Sunday morning and said police were working at establishing exactly what had happened to Marx.

Police colleagues and emergency service personnel paid tribute to Marx on social media.