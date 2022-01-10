COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | What is the difference between a rapid antigen and PCR test?

January 10 2022- 07:32

Brazil health regulator asks Bolsonaro to retract criticism over vaccines

The head of Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa has asked the country’s vaccine-sceptic President Jair Bolsonaro to retract statements he made criticising the agency for authorising the vaccination of children against Covid-19.

In a letter to Bolsonaro made public on Saturday, retired rear admiral Antonio Barra Torres asked the president to back his statement that there were undisclosed “interests” behind the vaccine decision or retract his words.

Bolsonaro criticised Anvisa on Thursday for approving the use for children aged five to 11 years of the paediatric vaccine made by Pfizer, saying he had not heard of children dying of Covid-19.