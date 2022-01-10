COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | What is the difference between a rapid antigen and PCR test?
January 10 2022- 07:32
Brazil health regulator asks Bolsonaro to retract criticism over vaccines
The head of Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa has asked the country’s vaccine-sceptic President Jair Bolsonaro to retract statements he made criticising the agency for authorising the vaccination of children against Covid-19.
In a letter to Bolsonaro made public on Saturday, retired rear admiral Antonio Barra Torres asked the president to back his statement that there were undisclosed “interests” behind the vaccine decision or retract his words.
Bolsonaro criticised Anvisa on Thursday for approving the use for children aged five to 11 years of the paediatric vaccine made by Pfizer, saying he had not heard of children dying of Covid-19.
January 10 2022- 07:22
Vaccine mandate will help restart the economy
SA must finalise a policy on vaccine mandates for certain settings and activities as it seeks to fully reopen its coronavirus-battered economy, the ruling party said.
“The success of our economic recovery depends to a large measure on our ability to effectively manage Covid-19 as this virus is likely to remain part of our lives for the foreseeable future,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a rally in Polokwane on Saturday.
The event marked the 110th anniversary of the ANC’s founding.
January 10 2022- 07:00
What is the difference between a rapid antigen and PCR test?
As the number of Covid-19 cases increases, so does the need to test more people.
The reason for this is that accurate and reliable testing has proven to be an effective way to slow the spread of the coronavirus to save lives and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.
There are two types of Covid-19 tests — polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and rapid antigen — recommended by government to test for the virus.
January 10 2022- 06:15
Hundreds queue for jabs in Naples
Long lines formed in Naples as people rushed to get last-minute Covid-19 shots before Italy introduces more restrictions on unvaccinated people.
January 10 2022- 06:00
Brazil has 24,382 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, 44 Covid-19 deaths -ministry
Brazil has had 24,382 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 44 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Sunday.
The South American country has now registered 22,523,907 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 619,981, according to ministry data.
Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll trails only the United States and Russia, according to Reuters calculations.
Since a hacker attack on Dec. 10, some ministry databases have been offline, affecting monitoring of the pandemic.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 25,430 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4,482 new cases, representing a 17.6% positivity rate. A further 82 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,453 to date. See more here: https://t.co/TJNjo8kSyT pic.twitter.com/U5qc1j3d6o— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 9, 2022
