South Africa

Durban policeman on drink-driving charge after colliding with pedestrian

10 January 2022 - 15:52 By Lwazi Hlangu
A policeman in uniform was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless and negligent driving after a pedestrian was knocked down when he allegedly lost control of his car on Sunday night.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN / File photo

A 52-year-old policeman was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless and negligent driving after he allegedly knocked down a pedestrian in Wentworth on Sunday night.

The man, who was in uniform at the time,  allegedly lost control of his private car which collided with Jolene Fynn along Austerville Drive.

She was with her sister Linda and a 10-month-old child.  Fynn was taken to Wentworth hospital.

“It all happened so fast. I was buying bread at a local tuck-shop then I heard this huge bang. Next thing I saw was my sister going down. I screamed hysterically and the community and other eye witnesses were there in an instant,” said Linda.

She added that residents tried to confront the driver but police intervened.

The residents, said Linda, demanded that the driver be taken for a blood test instead of just a breathalyser.

Ward 68 councillor Aubrey Snyman, who was at the scene, said he and several others accompanied police to Addington hospital to ensure the test was done.

“I followed the police to Addington with the victim’s sister. The test was done about 9.30pm and the accident happened just after 6pm. We were told the results will come back in about a month, at most,” said Snyman.

Fynn is recovering at home.

KZN police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed the arrest of the 52-year-old man. She said he would appear in the Wentworth magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

