South Africa

Gang linked to car hijacking, bank card thefts among weekend arrests

10 January 2022 - 08:47 By TimesLIVE
Police had been searching for the gang after several cases of hijacking and robbery of bank cards were reported in Lenasia, Ennerdale, De Deur and Orange Farm.
Police had been searching for the gang after several cases of hijacking and robbery of bank cards were reported in Lenasia, Ennerdale, De Deur and Orange Farm.
Image: 123RF/varandah

Four suspects linked to a gang responsible for car hijackings and armed robberies in the south of Johannesburg were arrested at the weekend.

Police have been searching for the gang after several cases of hijacking and robbery of bank cards were reported in Lenasia, Ennerdale, De Deur and Orange Farm, said Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

A team consisting of crime intelligence, police and metro police officers arrested the four in Lenasia over the weekend. They will appear in the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Monday to face charges of car hijacking and armed robbery, he said.

More than 1,460 suspects were arrested during crime prevention operations at the weekend, said Masondo. They were arrested for  offences that include car hijacking, murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, armed robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

They told us ‘you’re going to die tonight’: Hijack victim speaks about her ordeal and rescue

Sasha Lee Naidoo, 29, spoke to TimesLIVE about the harrowing ordeal she, her family and partner went through last Friday night after they were ...
News
2 months ago

Mpumalanga MEC tells of hours-long ordeal at hands of 'kind, generous' hijackers

Speedy Mashilo says he was blindfolded and forced to reveal his pin number, but his abductors had meant him no harm
News
1 month ago

Taxi drivers nab hijacker as they rush to help woman crying for help

Taxi drivers who came to the aid of a screaming woman at the Faraday taxi rank in Johannesburg on Sunday managed to catch her alleged hijacker.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Geotechnical specialists called in as left lane of N1 highway closed due to ... South Africa
  2. Six Durban beaches closed after 'high levels of E-coli' found in sea water South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  4. Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath News
  5. Don’t get conned into signing a gym contract: Wendy Knowler’s ‘watch-outs of ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech