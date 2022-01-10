Boots on the Ground
PODCAST | What is really going on with the parliament fire?
In today’s episode of Boots on the Ground: behind South Africa’s national headlines, we critically consider the information related to last week's parliament fire which held the country’s attention for the first week of 2022.
What does a raging fire at a strategic national key point mean? Is Zandile Mafe responsible? How could it be possible for anyone to slip into parliament undetected and cause this much destruction? And could it be linked to other strange happenings in SA?
Listen to the story here:
The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.