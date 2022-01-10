South Africa

Boots on the Ground

PODCAST | What is really going on with the parliament fire?

10 January 2022 - 12:54 By Paige Muller
Zandile Christmas Mafe from Khayelitsha, the alleged parliament arsonist, appears in Cape Town magistrate's court. The NPA brought five charges against Mafe, including arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the Explosives Act. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander

In today’s episode of Boots on the Ground: behind South Africa’s national headlines, we critically consider the information related to last week's parliament fire which held the country’s attention for the first week of 2022.

What does a raging fire at a strategic national key point mean? Is Zandile Mafe responsible? How could it be possible for anyone to slip into parliament undetected and cause this much destruction? And could it be linked to other strange happenings in SA?

Listen to the story here: 

The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines. 

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts

