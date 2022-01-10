Two children among nine people killed in minibus taxi head-on collision

Nine people, including two children, died in a head-on collision between two minibus taxis on the N2 near Makhanda on Sunday evening.

One of the taxis was travelling from Gqeberha to Mthatha with two occupants, while the other was en route to Mossel Bay from Tsolo and was fully loaded.

Both occupants of the Mthatha-bound taxi, a man and a woman, died, while two women, three men and two children, aged one and four, died in the other taxi.

Eastern Cape department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the fatalities were the highest recorded in a single accident during the festive season so far.

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said yet another head-on collision involving minibus taxis was concerning.

On Friday, six people died and nine others were taken to hospital after a head-on collision involving two minibus taxis on the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Aberdeen at about 10pm.

The MEC called for patience on the road and urged motorists to drive cautiously.

The injured passengers in Sunday's crash were taken to hospital in Makhanda.

A culpable homicide docket has been opened.

