Vaccinate your pets against rabies to safeguard your life, says animal expert

Educating the public about this pressing public health issue is critical, she believes.

“We find vaccine hesitancy comes down to a lack of proper knowledge, so we need to continually educate pet owners and farmers about the importance of getting their pets and livestock vaccinated.”

Lubisi said people needed to be aware of the threat of disease-causing pathogens or germs mutating if left unchecked.

“Animals need constant booster shots or they might not be protected against new strains. Globalisation and global warming are real. We have seen how germs and diseases change their characteristics and behaviour over the years, sometimes even crossing between species.

“I vouch for vaccines. We need to keep telling the good stories and raising awareness. It’s very important to get everyone on the same page for the benefit of us all.”

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of November 23 last year 17 laboratory-confirmed human rabies cases had been reported that year in SA, mostly from the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.