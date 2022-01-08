Vaccine mandate will help restart the economy

SA must finalise a policy on vaccine mandates for certain settings and activities as it seeks to fully reopen its coronavirus-battered economy, the ruling party said.

“The success of our economic recovery depends to a large measure on our ability to effectively manage Covid-19 as this virus is likely to remain part of our lives for the foreseeable future,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a rally in Polokwane on Saturday.

The event marked the 110th anniversary of the ANC’s founding.

Africa’s most industrialised economy contracted the most in at least two decades in 2020, and unemployment surged to a record 35% last year as virus-related lockdowns shuttered businesses, stalled trade and weighed on tax revenue. The government started offering Covid-19 booster shots in December with only about 45% of adults fully vaccinated.

The government started paying a temporary social relief grant to jobless people during the pandemic.