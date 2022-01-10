‘We didn’t vote DA, we just didn’t vote ANC’ — 6 fiery quotes from Malema’s Siyabonga rally address

The EFF did not vote for the DA for coalition governments, but rather against the ANC, leader Julius Malema said on Saturday.

Speaking at his party’s Siyabonga rally in Durban, Malema said the EFF had achieved its mandate to collapse the ruling party in last year’s local government elections that saw the ANC vote dip below 50% nationally and the ruling party lose key metros to the DA in Gauteng.

Malema said the EFF could either vote for the ANC and thrust it back to power or vote against it to teach the ruling party a lesson.

Here are six fiery quotes from his address:

We are not enemies with the ANC and IFP

“The ANC is not our enemy. It is our political competitor. The IFP is not our enemy. It is our political competitor. The DA is our enemy because these thieves stole our land and economy. They will never be our friends until they bring back our land.”

EFF coalitions with DA

“We did not vote for the DA, we just did not vote for the ANC. We said as long as the ANC does not come back. Why? We want to teach them a lesson. They are black like us. Why are they treating us as if they don’t know our problems?”