South Africa

Cape Town hijacking victims found bound and unconscious in car boot

11 January 2022 - 10:07 By TImesLIVE
Two people were beaten unconscious in a hijacking in Cape Town on January 11 2022. File photo
Two people were beaten unconscious in a hijacking in Cape Town on January 11 2022. File photo
Image: 123rf/grynold

Two hijacking victims were found bound, gagged and unconscious in the boot of their car in Cape Town early on Tuesday.

They were discovered by City of Cape Town law enforcement officers patrolling a hijacking hotspot in Khayelitsha.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the officers were in Kuyasa at 1.10am when they saw a white car moving at high speed.

“Upon seeing the officers, the driver stopped immediately near an informal settlement. Two occupants exited the vehicle and the officers gave chase on foot. The suspects fired two shots at the pursuing officers and then managed to disappear into the night,” he said.

When the officers returned to the car, they found two people in the boot who had been assaulted.

“One of them regained consciousness and informed the officers they were on the beach at Monwabisi, then proceeded to a shop in Endlovini, where they were taken captive by the suspects,” said Dyason.

“They were taken to a shack and assaulted. The victims remembered the location of the shack they were held captive in and took the officers there. The shack was unoccupied but two cellphones and 15 packets of tik were found.”

Dyason said the victims declined to lay charges and were allowed to recover their cellphones and car.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gang linked to car hijacking, bank card thefts among weekend arrests

Four suspects linked to a gang responsible for car hijackings and armed robberies in the south of Johannesburg were arrested at the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Kidnap for ransom in Western Cape: Police arrest four suspects

Four suspects are due to appear in a Cape Town court on Monday charged with kidnapping a 26-year-old shopkeeper.
News
1 day ago

Kidnapped schoolgirl spends first night back with her family since November

An 11-year-old kidnap victim spent the first night with her family on Wednesday night since being snatched from the EP Baumann Primary School in ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Geotechnical specialists called in as left lane of N1 highway closed due to ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  3. 'It was devastating'- Former SAA boss details suffering at the hands of Dudu ... News
  4. Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath News
  5. No insurance for fire-ravaged parliament, could cost R1bn to rebuild News

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech