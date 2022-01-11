COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | We are moving to a situation 'where we can live with Covid-19'

January 11 2022 - 09:02

SA could be out of Covid-19 fourth wave within 10 or 11 days, says Prof Adrian Puren

SA could be out of the Covid-19 fourth wave within 10 or 11 days.

This is according to National Institute for Communicable Diseases acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren.

Speaking on Jacaranda FM, Puren said the trajectory of the fourth wave was downwards in the majority of provinces and he hoped that would continue, especially with schools reopening and people returning to their home provinces.