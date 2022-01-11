COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | We are moving to a situation 'where we can live with Covid-19'
January 11 2022 - 09:02
SA could be out of Covid-19 fourth wave within 10 or 11 days, says Prof Adrian Puren
SA could be out of the Covid-19 fourth wave within 10 or 11 days.
This is according to National Institute for Communicable Diseases acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren.
Speaking on Jacaranda FM, Puren said the trajectory of the fourth wave was downwards in the majority of provinces and he hoped that would continue, especially with schools reopening and people returning to their home provinces.
January 11 2022 - 07:00
I share a tap or toilet with others, how can I reduce the risk of getting Covid-19?
While experts have told us to social distance and sanitise, how do we protect ourselves from getting Covid-19 if we share a toilet or tap with others?
The Western Cape government has issued some advice on the best way to keep yourself safe when using a community toilet or tap.
January 11 2022 - 06:54
US reports at least 1.1m Covid-19 cases in a day, shattering global record
The United States reported at least 1.13 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total of any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing.
The previous record was 1.03 million cases on January 3. A large number of cases are reported each Monday due to many states not reporting over the weekend. The seven-day average for new cases has tripled in two weeks to over 700,000 new infections a day.
January 11 2022 - 06:00
We are moving to a situation 'where we can live with Covid-19'
The UK government is weighing up plans to cut the Covid-19 self-isolation period from seven days to five, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, as he prepares for coronavirus to move from pandemic to endemic in Britain.
In a pooled clip with broadcasters Monday, Johnson also paved the way for the end of free rapid Covid-19 tests, after senior minister Michael Gove told Sky News the UK was moving to a stage where it can “live with Covid-19”.
There are “early signs” of cases and hospital admissions starting to fall in England, Johnson’s spokesperson Max Blain told reporters in a regular briefing. He said that while it was “certainly our expectation” for Britain to ultimately move from pandemic to endemic, it was “too early to say” when this might happen.
