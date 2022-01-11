Durban metal worker critically injured in 12m fall off roof

South Africa

A Durban sheet-metal worker fell 12m on to a concrete floor from a roof he had been working on in Durban North.
Image: Netcare 911

A Durban sheet-metal worker was critically injured after landing head-first on concrete in a 12m fall. 

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they received reports of an industrial incident in Briardene, Durban North, shortly after 11am on Tuesday. 

“Reports indicate a worker changing metal roof sheeting had fallen through at a joint between two sheets. The patient, an adult male about 30 years of age, had fallen 12m, slamming headfirst into the concrete floor.”

Despite having worn a harness which was connected to a lead line, the lead line was apparently not under tension.

“The man was stabilised by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and transported by ambulance to hospital,” said Herbst.

In a separate incident, a man had his right foot partially amputated after driving over it while cutting lawn. 

Herbst said they responded to calls for help at a business in Botha's Hill, west of Durban, after midday.

An adult male worker had driven over his right foot while cutting the lawn. The patient had been assessed by members of the START rescue team who started treating the seriously injured man.”

Herbst said the man had a partial amputation of his foot and was flown by Netcare 911 helicopter to hospital.

