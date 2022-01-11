South Africa

LISTEN | Suspected arsonist referred for psychiatric evaluation

11 January 2022 - 13:45 By TImesLIVE
A fire destroyed parts of parliament in Cape Town last week.
A fire destroyed parts of parliament in Cape Town last week.
Image: Moloto Mothapo via Twitter

The Cape Town magistrate's court has referred alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to a mental institution for observation for up to 30 days to establish if he is fit to stand trial.

This after the state provided evidence that the accused suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. 

The 49-year-old was arrested on January 2 near the parliamentary precinct after a devastating fire that destroyed parts of parliament.

The official cause of the blaze has not yet been established, but the state has charged Mafe with two counts of arson, possession of an explosive device, destruction of essential infrastructure and now a schedule 6 charge of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

Here is what you need to know: 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE:

LISTEN | Suspected arsonist threatens hunger strike

Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe, accused of setting fire to parliament last week, was accompanied by new, high-level legal representation in the form ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Terror charge added as alleged parliament arsonist is diagnosed with mental illness

Zandile Christmas Mafe, the man accused of setting parliament alight, might not stand trial if the state has its way.
News
3 hours ago

This poor soul is just a scapegoat, says ‘arsonist’s’ lawyer

The lawyer for the man accused of torching parliament believes the real arsonist, if there is one, is roaming the streets.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Geotechnical specialists called in as left lane of N1 highway closed due to ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  3. 'It was devastating'- Former SAA boss details suffering at the hands of Dudu ... News
  4. Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath News
  5. WATCH | Dali Mpofu in court to represent parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe South Africa

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...