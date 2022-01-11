LISTEN | Suspected arsonist referred for psychiatric evaluation

The Cape Town magistrate's court has referred alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to a mental institution for observation for up to 30 days to establish if he is fit to stand trial.

This after the state provided evidence that the accused suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

The 49-year-old was arrested on January 2 near the parliamentary precinct after a devastating fire that destroyed parts of parliament.

The official cause of the blaze has not yet been established, but the state has charged Mafe with two counts of arson, possession of an explosive device, destruction of essential infrastructure and now a schedule 6 charge of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.



Here is what you need to know: