Omicron may have a higher rate of asymptomatic carriage, say experts

Preliminary findings from two clinical trials in SA suggest that Omicron may have a much higher rate of asymptomatic “carriage” than earlier variants of Covid-19.

This higher asymptomatic carriage rate is likely a major factor in the rapid and widespread dissemination of the variant, even among populations with high rates of earlier coronavirus infection, the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said in a statement.

“As we witness the quick, global spread of Omicron, it is clear that we urgently need a better understanding of the transmission dynamics of this variant,” said Dr Lawrence Corey, senior author of the study.

“Since so many people may be asymptomatic, we can’t always know who is carrying the virus, but we do know what we can do to protect ourselves and to help prevent further spread: wear a mask; wash your hands; avoid large, indoor gatherings; and get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Omicron, first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in mid-November, has quickly spread to many countries around the world.