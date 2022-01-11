Request for acting judge president Madondo to rescue himself in Zulu throne succession battle

The Zulu royal succession legal battle kicked off in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday with an oral application for acting judge president Isaac Madondo to recuse himself..

Advocate Nigel Redman, senior counsel representing the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, asked that Madondo step down as he may have a conflict of interest.

Redman said this submission was based on a Durban newspaper article, and said they needed to establish whether there would be a need to file for an urgent application for Madondo to recuse himself.