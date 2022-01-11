Request for acting judge president Madondo to rescue himself in Zulu throne succession battle
The Zulu royal succession legal battle kicked off in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday with an oral application for acting judge president Isaac Madondo to recuse himself..
Advocate Nigel Redman, senior counsel representing the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, asked that Madondo step down as he may have a conflict of interest.
Redman said this submission was based on a Durban newspaper article, and said they needed to establish whether there would be a need to file for an urgent application for Madondo to recuse himself.
The matter was not discussed further.
In her bid, Dlamini-Zulu wants to inherit 50% of the late king's estate on the basis she was the only wife who married the king in civil rights.
Dlamini-Zulu maintains the other five wives married him aware of that fact.
The second application is supported by the late king's daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, who are challenging the authenticity of the late king's will by alleging it was forged.
Both matters have been co-joined and are being opposed by members of the royal family, including Prince Misuzulu and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
It was also argued that the late king was precluded from entering into customary marriage as he and Queen Dlamini-Zulu had been married in community of property.
Advocate Madoda Madonsela, who represents the defendants in the matter, said Redman was asking them to go back in time and look at the then “native laws”.
Proceedings have seen the legal team arguing about the validity of other marriages.
The issue of the will and fraudulent signature are still to be argued.
