Suspect wounded after armed robbery at Joburg surgery

One suspect was shot and wounded and another arrested after an armed robbery at a surgery in Roosevelt Park in Johannesburg on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the two men were arrested after police received information about a planned robbery at the surgery on Monday morning.

Masondo said members from the provincial serious and violent crime department kept the surgery under close surveillance.

He said at around 8.45am officers spotted two suspects leaving the surgery.

“As the police officers were approaching, the suspects jumped into a getaway car. A high-speed chase and shoot-out ensued until the suspects’ car crashed into a pole.”

Masondo said one suspect was shot and taken to hospital under police guard while the second suspect, who was uninjured, was detained.

The suspects were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as cellphones and laptops stolen from the surgery.

“Both suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to other crimes, especially robberies at surgeries in and around Gauteng,” Masondo said.

The two men are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing charges of business robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and suspected stolen property.

TimesLIVE