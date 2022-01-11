Top matric achievers and parents have to give consent to attend results event

It is unclear whether all 27 top achievers in last year’s matric exams will attend an event next week where the results will be released because the pupils and their parents will have to give consent.

This comes in the wake of a notice this week from department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga confirming that media houses will no longer be able to publish the matric results because of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

The move signals the end to the tradition of pupils waiting anxiously outside newspaper houses and on street corners on the eve of the results being published to get a copy of the newspaper.

A notice dated January 10 stated the department recognises that section 14 of the constitution provides everyone has the Right to privacy.

“This right to privacy includes a right to protection against the unlawful collection, retention, dissemination and use of personal information.

“To comply with the provisions of the Popia, the usual practice of publishing the national senior certificate (NSC) results on public platforms [media platforms] will not occur for 2021,” the notice stated.