South Africa

Tragic end to search for missing Durban man

11 January 2022 - 15:12
The body of Jamie Lee Koen was found at the bottom of a cliff in Hillcrest, Durban after he went missing a week earlier.
The body of Jamie Lee Koen was found at the bottom of a cliff in Hillcrest, Durban after he went missing a week earlier.
Image: via Facebook

A seven-day search for a missing Durban man ended in tears when his partially decomposed body was found at the bottom of a cliff.

The Hillcrest community joined the family of 28-year-old Jamie Lee Koen in their search after he went missing on January 2.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket has been opened.

“It is alleged that on January 2 2022, a 28-year-old man went missing in the Winston [Park] area in Hillcrest.

“A search was again conducted on January 8 and the partially decomposed body was found down a cliff. The matter is under investigation.”

A community member, Deborah Snyman, said in a Facebook post: “Our prayers remain with the Koen family, who have asked the public to give space and grace to allow them to process the events of the past week.”

She said they had been through “seven days of hell”.

Koen’s former school, Westville Boys High, paid tribute to him, describing him as “a talented sportsman and a respected and loved peer”.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Charred body of woman found in bushes in Limpopo

The victim had beads that are normally worn by traditional healers.
News
9 hours ago

Mutilated body dumped in Pretoria dam has been identified

The body parts found in the Roodeplaat Dam on December 28 have been identified as belonging to 43-year-old Zeyn Khan, police said on Thursday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Geotechnical specialists called in as left lane of N1 highway closed due to ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  3. 'It was devastating'- Former SAA boss details suffering at the hands of Dudu ... News
  4. Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath News
  5. WATCH | Dali Mpofu in court to represent parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe South Africa

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...