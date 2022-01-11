South Africa

WATCH | 'Enough is enough,' say protesters who support arson accused Zandile Mafe

Supporters question the reasons for arrest and detention

11 January 2022 - 15:48
Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, appears in the Cape Town magistrate's court in connection with the fire at parliament in Cape Town.
Image: Maryam Adams

Zandile Mafe supporters protested outside court as he appeared for the second time, chanting “Free Zandile”.

The 49-year-old Khayelitsha man is accused of starting a fire at parliament.

Mafe's bail application revealed that he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The state has charged him with terrorism and he is now facing six charges.

He communicated that he will be going on a hunger strike until he is released on bail.

Outside the court, protesters called for Mafe's immediate release.

Venecia Orgill, who feeds more than 200 homeless people at Cape Town's Company Gardens, was outraged, calling Mafe's arrest a cover-up of corruption. 

“This has been planned to the T. This is the reason we need to stand in solidarity. We're just all parts of a plot — it takes me right back to when I was young," she said.

Protesters chanted songs in support of Mafe's release, claiming they are tired of his being used as a scapegoat.

The police presence outside the Cape Town court has increased.

“Enough is enough,” said protesters outside the court. “We're sick and tired of it, and that's why we're here.”

TimesLIVE

