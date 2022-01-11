WATCH | 'Enough is enough,' say protesters who support arson accused Zandile Mafe
Supporters question the reasons for arrest and detention
Zandile Mafe supporters protested outside court as he appeared for the second time, chanting “Free Zandile”.
The 49-year-old Khayelitsha man is accused of starting a fire at parliament.
Mafe's bail application revealed that he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
The state has charged him with terrorism and he is now facing six charges.
He communicated that he will be going on a hunger strike until he is released on bail.
Outside the court, protesters called for Mafe's immediate release.
Venecia Orgill, who feeds more than 200 homeless people at Cape Town's Company Gardens, was outraged, calling Mafe's arrest a cover-up of corruption.
Venecia Orgill who feeds over 200 homeless people at Company Gardens in Cape Town came to support the alleged parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe at the magistrate court @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/jhi1rrZTHe— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) January 11, 2022
“This has been planned to the T. This is the reason we need to stand in solidarity. We're just all parts of a plot — it takes me right back to when I was young," she said.
Protesters chanted songs in support of Mafe's release, claiming they are tired of his being used as a scapegoat.
The police presence outside the Cape Town court has increased.
“Enough is enough,” said protesters outside the court. “We're sick and tired of it, and that's why we're here.”
The Homeless and other organizations want Zandile Mafe to be release at his second appearance at the Cape Town magistrate court @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/g2kpbdicMO— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) January 11, 2022
A small crowd of supporters have gathered outside of the Cape Town Magistrate Court where alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is due to appear for his bail application. @TimesLIVE #ZandileMafe pic.twitter.com/CSlemsczPJ— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 11, 2022
Police presence increases outside of the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court as Zandile Mafe supporters continue to sing and dance. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/eyqk9n0Dc3— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 11, 2022
