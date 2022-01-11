WATCH | 'Enough is enough,' say protesters who support arson accused Zandile Mafe

Zandile Mafe supporters protested outside court as he appeared for the second time, chanting “Free Zandile”.

The 49-year-old Khayelitsha man is accused of starting a fire at parliament.

Mafe's bail application revealed that he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The state has charged him with terrorism and he is now facing six charges.

He communicated that he will be going on a hunger strike until he is released on bail.