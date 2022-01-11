South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe back in court

11 January 2022 - 09:16 By TIMESLIVE

Alleged arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court again on Tuesday in connection with the fire that ravaged parliament.

Mafe appeared in court last Tuesday and his case was postponed to January 11 for further investigation.

He faces charges of housebreaking, theft and arson and further charges under the National Key Points Act.

