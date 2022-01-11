South Africa

WATCH | Parliament fire suspect to go on hunger strike, says lawyer

11 January 2022 - 15:11 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

A clean-shaven Zandile Mafe, who is accused of setting alight the National Assembly chambers on January 2, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

An additional charge of terrorism was brought forward by the state.

During proceedings advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing Mafe, said the accused would go on a hunger strike until his bail application was heard.

 The case was postponed to February 11.

TimesLIVE

