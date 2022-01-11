Woman bust weeks after ‘kidnapping six-day-old baby’ in Durban

A 50-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped an infant after befriending the child's mother in November has been arrested in Umgababa, south of Durban.

The woman appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday facing charges of kidnapping and was granted bail of R5,000. She was arrested on Monday.

Police said she had befriended the infant's mother, who had given birth six days earlier.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said on November 22 the mother had left King Edward Hospital carrying her baby boy.

“While she was waiting for a bus, she was approached by an unknown woman who befriended her. The woman offered to buy groceries for the child after she learned the mother was unemployed. The complainant and the woman boarded a taxi to Dr Pixley Kaseme Street in Durban for the woman to purchase clothes for the infant.”

The women proceeded to a shop where the perpetrator allegedly gave the infant's mother cash to purchase something for the baby.

“The woman told the baby’s mother to leave the baby with her while she bought the required items. The complainant left her baby outside with the woman. When she returned she discovered the woman had disappeared with the infant.”

The suspect is expected back in court on March 1.

TimesLIVE