South Africa

17 killed in N1 horror crash as minibus and SUV collide

12 January 2022 - 09:15
Sixteen people, including the driver of a 22-seater minibus, were killed when a Toyota SUV collided head on with the vehicle on the N1 in Limpopo on Tuesday evening.
Sixteen people, including the driver of a 22-seater minibus, were killed when a Toyota SUV collided head on with the vehicle on the N1 in Limpopo on Tuesday evening.
Image: Supplied

Seventeen people were killed and eight others escaped with injuries in a head-on collision involving a 22-seater bus and Toyota SUV on the N1 near Mookgophong off-ramp in Limpopo on Tuesday.

Department of transport and community safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said it is alleged the driver of the Toyota SUV lost control of the vehicle due to a burst tyre and collided head-on with the 22-seater Mercedes-Benz bus shortly after 5pm.

“The bus burst into flames and the 16 occupants trapped inside, including the driver, were burnt to death. The driver of the SUV was killed on impact. Eight people survived. Six are seriously injured and two escaped with minor injuries.”

Transport and community safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya sent messages of condolence to the affected families.

“The MEC is again pleading with motorists to inspect their vehicles before they head to the road. She is concerned that most fatal accidents reported on the N1 have a common cause,” said Maringa. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Two children among nine people killed in minibus taxi head-on collision

Nine people, including two children, died in a head-on collision between two taxis on the N2 near Makhanda on Sunday evening.
News
1 day ago

Durban policeman on drink-driving charge after colliding with pedestrian

A 52-year-old policeman was accused of driving under the influence and reckless and negligent driving after he allegedly knocked down a pedestrian in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Geotechnical specialists called in as left lane of N1 highway closed due to ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Dali Mpofu in court to represent parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe South Africa
  3. WATCH | Robbery by appointment — criminals called ahead and were caught in ... South Africa
  4. ‘Very proud of brother’ — Malema gives businessman Max Mqadi props for his ... South Africa
  5. 'It was devastating'- Former SAA boss details suffering at the hands of Dudu ... News

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...