Bathers save two teens from drowning at KZN beach

Bathers at a KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach rescued two teenagers who were about to be swept out to sea on Tuesday.

The Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) said they were alerted about a drowning in progress at Umdloti Beach at about 3.30pm.

“Cert volunteers together with emergency services were dispatched and found two teenagers had gotten into difficulty while swimming.

“Lifeguards and members of public managed to rescue them.”

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), which also responded to the call for assistance, said the two were believed to be cousins.

Rusa's Robinson R44 helicopter with a medic on board took off to provide aerial assistance.

Both teens were located in the surf, stabilised and taken to hospital.

TimesLIVE