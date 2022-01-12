Changes to regulations at Pretoria 'beach estate' to be set aside

Balwin Properties has lost its case against unit owners of the Blyde Riverwalk Estate in Pretoria.

In a ground-breaking ruling the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) ruled that changes to the regulations at the estate were to be set aside.

Balwin set new regulations in September 2021 to restrict the number of day visitors by increasing fees to use the lagoon from R100 to R250 a person.

A month later they announced that short-term letting (STL), like Airbnb, would likely be phased out.

This after a spat, Balwin alleged, between homeowners living permanently at the lagoon location, and those letting their homes for holidays.

At the time Balwin said the regulations were to prevent overcrowding.

In a statement to CSOS they said: “The Homeowners' Association had been forced to incur exorbitant expenses for security, lifeguards and for the maintenance and upkeep of the lagoon and other common areas in the scheme due to ongoing complaints about STL guests contravening the rules of the scheme.

“Among other things, these guests allegedly showed no respect for full-time residents, security staff and estate management, drank alcohol on common property, made excessive noise, and some of them dressed scantily in a family-friendly estate — in fact, on occasions, the STL guests had allegedly simply caused havoc within the estate.”