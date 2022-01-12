COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Taxi industry finally accepts Covid-19 relief funds
January 12 2022 - 11:07
Taxi industry finally accepts Covid-19 relief funds
In what the government has described as the first step towards formalising the multibillion-rand taxi industry, sector bosses on Tuesday finally accepted the R1.135bn Covid-19 relief fund.
This followed months of intense wrangling, name-calling and protests over the amount and stringent conditions attached to it since it was unveiled in 2021.
January 12 2022 - 10:53
‘We are ready for them’: Fikile Mbalula warns taxi relief fund scammers
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the department is “ready” and will keep a watchful eye on scammers who apply for relief funding meant for qualifying taxi operators.
On Tuesday Mbalula outlined the implementation of the relief fund for taxi and e-hailing operators meant to ease the impact of lost income during the Covid-19 pandemic.
January 12 2022 - 07:00
I’m not sure if I have Covid-19, should I stay home or can I go out?
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recommends staying home if you’re unwell and suspect you may have a common cold or Covid-19.
This will help reduce the chances of infecting others who might be severely ill, if you are infected with Covid-19.
The institute says the dominant variant, Omicron, may make it harder to tell.
January 12 2022 - 06:15
Canada's Quebec working on plan to get unvaccinated residents to pay up, says premier
Canada's Quebec province is working on a plan to require unvaccinated residents to pay a "health contribution," Premier Francois Legault said on Tuesday.
Legault said even though the province has a low proportion of unvaccinated people, they account for about 50% of those in intensive care units.
People who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons would be exempt under the proposal, Legault told reporters at a briefing.
-Reuters
