South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Taxi industry finally accepts Covid-19 relief funds

12 January 2022 - 06:17 By TIMESLIVE
A student reacts as he receives a dose of vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the country continues mass vaccination program for children aged 6-11, while the Omicron variant continues to spread, in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2022.
A student reacts as he receives a dose of vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the country continues mass vaccination program for children aged 6-11, while the Omicron variant continues to spread, in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2022.
Image: Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha/via REUTERS

January 12 2022 - 11:07

Taxi industry finally accepts Covid-19 relief funds

In what the government has described as the first step towards formalising the multibillion-rand taxi industry, sector bosses on Tuesday finally accepted the R1.135bn Covid-19 relief fund.

This followed months of intense wrangling, name-calling and protests over the amount and stringent conditions attached to it since it was unveiled in 2021.

January 12 2022 - 10:53

‘We are ready for them’: Fikile Mbalula warns taxi relief fund scammers

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the department is “ready” and will keep a watchful eye on scammers who apply for relief funding meant for qualifying taxi operators.

On Tuesday Mbalula outlined the implementation of the relief fund for taxi and e-hailing operators meant to ease the impact of lost income during the Covid-19 pandemic.

January 12 2022 - 07:00

I’m not sure if I have Covid-19, should I stay home or can I go out?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recommends staying home if you’re unwell and suspect you may have a common cold or Covid-19.

This will help reduce the chances of infecting others who might be severely ill, if you are infected with Covid-19.

The institute says the dominant variant, Omicron, may make it harder to tell.

January 12 2022 - 06:15

Canada's Quebec working on plan to get unvaccinated residents to pay up, says premier

Canada's Quebec province is working on a plan to require unvaccinated residents to pay a "health contribution," Premier Francois Legault said on Tuesday.

Legault said even though the province has a low proportion of unvaccinated people, they account for about 50% of those in intensive care units.

People who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons would be exempt under the proposal, Legault told reporters at a briefing.

-Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Geotechnical specialists called in as left lane of N1 highway closed due to ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Dali Mpofu in court to represent parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe South Africa
  3. WATCH | Robbery by appointment — criminals called ahead and were caught in ... South Africa
  4. ‘Very proud of brother’ — Malema gives businessman Max Mqadi props for his ... South Africa
  5. 'It was devastating'- Former SAA boss details suffering at the hands of Dudu ... News

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...