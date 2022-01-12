COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Taxi industry finally accepts Covid-19 relief funds

January 12 2022 - 11:07

Taxi industry finally accepts Covid-19 relief funds

In what the government has described as the first step towards formalising the multibillion-rand taxi industry, sector bosses on Tuesday finally accepted the R1.135bn Covid-19 relief fund.

This followed months of intense wrangling, name-calling and protests over the amount and stringent conditions attached to it since it was unveiled in 2021.