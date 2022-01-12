South Africa

IN PICS | Gauteng pupils mark first day of school in 2022

12 January 2022 - 11:23 By TIMESLIVE
Grade R learners make their way into class for the first time on January 12 2022 at Setlabotjha Primary School in Sebokeng, southern Gauteng, during the first day of the academic year.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Mbali Hlophe visited Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary School in Soweto on the first day of schooling in 2022.

This was part of the Gauteng government’s first day monitoring activities led by premier David Makhura.

The premier and MEC for education and youth development, Panyaza Lesufi marked the first day of the 2022 academic year at the Setlabotjha Primary School in Sebokeng, Southern Gauteng.

Grade R learners take part in a socially distanced lesson on January 12 2022 at Setlabotjha Primary in Sebokeng, Gauteng, during the first day of the academic year.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Parents are seen walking their children to school on January 12 2022 at Setlabotjha Primary School in Sebokeng, Gauteng.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A teacher sanitises the hands of pupils as they line up for the first day of school on January 12 2022, at Setlabotjha Primary in Sebokeng.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A teacher sanitises the hands of pupils as they line up for the first day of school on January 12 2022 at Setlabotjha Primary School in Sebokeng.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary School pupils during morning assembly on January 12 2022 in Soweto.
Image: Alon Skuy
Gauteng pupils return as schools reopened on January 12 2022.
Image: Alon Skuy
Temperatures are checked at Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary School, in Mofolo Central, Soweto, on the first day of school.
Image: Alon Skuy
A pupil at Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary School.
Image: Alon Skuy
Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary School pupils head to the first day of classes.
Image: Alon Skuy
Masked and ready for learning at Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary in Soweto.
Image: Alon Skuy
A teacher interacts with pupils at Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary on the first day of school in 2022.
Image: Alon Skuy
Morning assembly at Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary School.
Image: Alon Skuy
Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary School pupils react at morning assembly on January 12 2022.
Image: Alon Skuy
Prayers during morning assembly at Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary School.
Image: Alon Skuy
Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Mbali Hlophe visited Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary School on the first day of classes.
Image: Alon Skuy
Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Mbali Hlophe.
Image: Alon Skuy
Gauteng MEC for education and youth development Panyaza Lesufi shares a light-hearted moment with grade R learner Unathi Nyakable during his first day of school at Setlabotjha Primary School in Sebokeng.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Gauteng premier David Makhura, left, and MEC for education and youth development Panyaza Lesufi cut a ribbon to officially open Setlabotjha Primary School in Sebokeng, south of Joburg, during the first day of the academic year on January 12 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

TimesLIVE

