IN PICS | Gauteng pupils mark first day of school in 2022

Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Mbali Hlophe visited Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary School in Soweto on the first day of schooling in 2022.

This was part of the Gauteng government’s first day monitoring activities led by premier David Makhura.

The premier and MEC for education and youth development, Panyaza Lesufi marked the first day of the 2022 academic year at the Setlabotjha Primary School in Sebokeng, Southern Gauteng.