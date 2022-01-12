Kruger included in TikTok top 10 of world’s most popular national parks

The Kruger National Park is the ninth most popular national park in the world on TikTok.

This is according to research by travel specialists ParkSleepFly.

The study analysed the view counts of national parks around the world to reveal the most popular.

The top 10 most popular national parks on TikTok across the world are led by US facilities which take seven places.

The Yellowstone National Park is in top spot at 630-million views. Next are the national parks of Denali, Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Göreme in Turkey, Joshua Tree, Glacier, the Lake District in the UK, the Kruger and Redwood.

Kruger National Park garnered 98.7-million views.

The least popular park on the ranking is the Kobuk Valley National Park in the US, with only 124 views.

“This park is one of the most inhospitable on our list, with temperatures often dipping below 0ºC. It lies close to the Arctic Circle, making it an unpopular choice of park for many and leading to its low number of views,” said the researchers.

TimesLIVE